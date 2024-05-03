RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction Photo: https://www.si.com/ Author - Ken Blaze
Orlando Magic Orlando Magic
NBA Today, 19:00 Orlando Magic - Cleveland Cavaliers
Orlando , Kia Center
Cleveland Cavaliers Cleveland Cavaliers
Prediction on game Win Orlando Magic
Odds: 1.61

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On May 4, Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers will play their sixth game in the NBA playoffs. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for this clash.

Orlando Magic

In this series, Orlando has already managed to make a mini-campaign, the club lost the two starting away games, but then confidently won twice on its parquet. Again the team is now in the role of catching up, although this time there is no margin for error. Magic look good, there is character, concentration, so you can fight to get into the next round.

The upcoming meeting will miss Harris due to injury, he played in every game of the series, an average of more than 20 minutes, although he did not have high performance. Much will depend on Banquero, if he has a game, the chances for a positive outcome will be higher.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland's playoff appearance was not a sensation, the team has a good selection of players, so it's all business here. Another question is how far the Cavaliers can go, because even in this series they are not playing consistently. They started well and easily, which is probably why they failed in road games.

Donovan Mitchell is not bad, but he didn't score even 20 points in the away games against Orlando. Three players will miss this game due to injuries, but the main loss may be the absence of Jarred Allen, he had injuries, the center's participation in the match is questionable.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Behind five meetings, the score is 3:2 in favor of the Cavaliers, the most intense was the last match, in which Cleveland won with a score of 104:103.
  • Orlando has won 31 of 43 home games this season.
  • Cleveland has 22 wins and 21 losses on the road.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction

In this pair has already formed intrigue, since we got to the sixth match of the series. While each team wins at home, mainly because of this Orlando is considered the favorite of the upcoming meeting. We believe that everything can come down to the seventh match, so we will bet on a clean win for the home team.

Prediction on game Win Orlando Magic
Odds: 1.61

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Dallas Mavericks Odds: 1.63 Los Angeles Clippers Recommended Linebet
Leicester vs Blackburn prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Leicester Odds: 1.68 Blackburn Bet now MelBet
Leeds vs Southampton prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Leeds Odds: 1.59 Southampton Bet now MelBet
Plymouth vs Hull prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Plymouth Odds: 2.03 Hull Recommended MelBet
Birmingham vs Norwich prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Birmingham vs Norwich prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Birmingham Odds: 1.54 Norwich Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:28 A legendary player and currently unemployed coach have received an offer from Saudi Arabia Tennis news Today, 13:16 Swiantek on her way to the Madrid final lost three times fewer games than Sabalenka Football news Today, 13:09 Napoli have made an offer to Torino for the defender, who is interested in Tottenham Boxing News Today, 13:00 Bellew explained why Usyk will win the mega-fight against Fury Football news Today, 12:54 UEFA officially confirms expansion of applications for national teams for Euro Tennis news Today, 12:50 Carlos Alcaraz and two other prominent female tennis players will not compete in Rome Football news Today, 12:50 The Manchester United coach confirmed interest in Frankie De Jong in 2022 Football news Today, 12:16 "It's quite funny." Amorim commented on rumours of a move to West Ham Basketball news Today, 12:06 For the first time in 31 years. A Knicks player has achieved a unique achievement Football news Today, 11:53 Ten Hag spoke about Kane's failed transfer last summer
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Basketball Today Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Birmingham vs Norwich prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 West Bromwich Albion vs Preston prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Coventry vs QPR prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024