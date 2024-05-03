Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Prediction on game Win Orlando Magic Odds: 1.61 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On May 4, Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers will play their sixth game in the NBA playoffs. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for this clash.

Orlando Magic

In this series, Orlando has already managed to make a mini-campaign, the club lost the two starting away games, but then confidently won twice on its parquet. Again the team is now in the role of catching up, although this time there is no margin for error. Magic look good, there is character, concentration, so you can fight to get into the next round.

The upcoming meeting will miss Harris due to injury, he played in every game of the series, an average of more than 20 minutes, although he did not have high performance. Much will depend on Banquero, if he has a game, the chances for a positive outcome will be higher.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland's playoff appearance was not a sensation, the team has a good selection of players, so it's all business here. Another question is how far the Cavaliers can go, because even in this series they are not playing consistently. They started well and easily, which is probably why they failed in road games.

Donovan Mitchell is not bad, but he didn't score even 20 points in the away games against Orlando. Three players will miss this game due to injuries, but the main loss may be the absence of Jarred Allen, he had injuries, the center's participation in the match is questionable.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Behind five meetings, the score is 3:2 in favor of the Cavaliers, the most intense was the last match, in which Cleveland won with a score of 104:103.

Orlando has won 31 of 43 home games this season.

Cleveland has 22 wins and 21 losses on the road.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction

In this pair has already formed intrigue, since we got to the sixth match of the series. While each team wins at home, mainly because of this Orlando is considered the favorite of the upcoming meeting. We believe that everything can come down to the seventh match, so we will bet on a clean win for the home team.