Flyweight championship fight. Pantoja – Erceg. UFC 301 full card

Tomorrow night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, UFC 301 tournament will take place.

The main event of the show will be the championship fight for the bantamweight title (up to 56.7 kg) between Brazilian Alexandre Pantoja and Australian contender Steve Erceg.

Both fighters boast undefeated streaks. The Brazilian champion captured the title in February 2021 at UFC Fight Night 184, defeating Angolan Manel Kape by unanimous decision.

The Flyweight title is on the line tomorrow night 🏆@PantojaMMA vs Steve Erceg



[ #UFC301 | TOMORROW | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/sFaNFBc4Yn — UFC (@ufc) May 3, 2024

The second most significant bout will be the encounter between the legendary former bantamweight champion (up to 61.2 kg) Jose Aldo from Brazil and American Jonathan Martinez.

In total, the upcoming event is scheduled to feature fourteen matchups, and Dailysports has prepared the full card for the upcoming tournament.

UFC 301 Tournament Card

Main Card

Alexandre Pantoja (27-5) – Steve Erceg (12-1)

Jose Aldo (31-8) – Jonathan Martinez (19-4)

Anthony Smith (37-19) – Vitor Petrinho (11-0)

Michel Pereira (30-11) – Igor Poterja (20-5)

Paul Craig (17-7-1) – Kayo Borralho (15-1)

Preliminary Card

Joanderson Brito (16-3-1) – Jack Shore (17-1)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (16-7) – Yasmin Lucinda (15-5)

Elves Brenner (16-3) – Myktybek Orolbay (12-1-1)

William Gomes (13-2) – Jean Silva (12-2)

Early Preliminary Card

Drakkar Close (14-2-1) – Joaquim Silva (13-4)

Jamie Mullarkey (17-7) – Mauricio Ruffi (9-1)

Dione Barbosa (6-2) – Ernesta Careckaite (5-0-1)

Ismael Bonfim (19-4) – Vince Pichel (14-3)

Alessandro Costa (13-4) – Kevin Borjas (9-2)

The first fights of the tournament will begin no earlier than midnight Central European Time, and the main card will start no earlier than 4:00.