Alexander Pantozha vs Steve Herzog prediction and betting tips – May 5, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Alexander Pantozha vs Steve Herzog prediction Photo: ufc.com / Author unknown
Alexander Pantozha Alexander Pantozha
UFC 301 05 may 2024, 00:00 Alexander Pantozha - Steve Herzog
Rio de Janeiro, Jeunesse Arena
Steve Herzog Steve Herzog
Prediction on game Win Alexander Pantozha
Odds: 1.55

In the night of May 4th to 5th, UFC 301 will take place in Brazil, featuring a title fight in the bantamweight division between Brazilian Alexander Pantozha and Australian Steve Herzog. It must be acknowledged that the organizers surprised many with the choice of opponent for the champion, as Steve Herzog holds the tenth position in the rankings. Will Alexander Pantozha encounter any difficulties? Here's the prediction for this fight from the Dailysports team.

Alexander Pantozha

Brazilian Alexander Pantozha has been a prominent figure in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) since 2007. In 2014, he became the bantamweight champion in the RFA organization, and since 2017, he has been competing in the UFC. Under the auspices of this leading promotion, he has secured 11 victories with only three losses.
In July of last year, Pantozha defeated Brandon Moreno by unanimous decision, claiming the UFC bantamweight championship. Then, in December, he successfully defended his title by defeating Brandon Royval also by unanimous decision. Currently, he is on a five-fight winning streak and occupies the tenth position in the promotion's rankings, regardless of weight class.

Steve Herzog

Steve Herzog began his professional mixed martial arts career in 2016. In 2020, he became the bantamweight champion at the Eternal MMA tournament. He successfully defended his title once, and then made his UFC debut in 2023. In this premier promotion, he has won all three of his fights. In his last bout in March, he knocked out Matt Schnell in the second round. Currently, he is on an 11-fight winning streak.

Alexander Pantozha vs Steve Herzog Prediction

Alexander Pantozha possesses significantly more experience in the ring. He is well acquainted with championship fights, where one must know how to distribute energy over all five rounds. In contrast, Steve lacks such experience entirely. The fight will take place in Alexander's homeland, ensuring him the support of the local audience. Our bet here is "Victory for Alexander Pantozha" with odds of 1.55.

Comments
