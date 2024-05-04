The match of the French Ligue 2, in which Troyes visited Valenciennes, was halted due to the behavior of the home team's supporters.

City Football Group owned Troyes face successive relegations, to France's 3rd tier. Fans throw flares and shout "Merci City" as game v Valenciennes is abandoned. Record signing Savio on loan at CFG Girona joins Man City next having never played for Troyes. pic.twitter.com/Dt4APB8BPX — James Nalton (@JDNalton) May 3, 2024

On the 89th minute, Troyes fans began to hurl pyrotechnics onto the pitch, prompting players to even throw them back into the stands.

😥 Fin de match catastrophique pour le football...#Ligue2BKT pic.twitter.com/MqJNCNPkmm — Prime Video Sport France (@PVSportFR) May 3, 2024

Such conduct by the supporters was instigated by dissatisfaction with the City Football Group, which owns Troyes. At the time of the match suspension, the scoreboard showed a 1-1 draw, leaving their team with 38 points, six fewer than Dunkirk. With just two matches remaining in the season, this left scant chances of securing their place in Ligue 2.

Police swiftly contained the fans to prevent them from breaching the pitch, but the game did not resume.

In the event of the team's relegation to the National (the third-tier football tournament in France), this could mark the team's second consecutive demotion. Last season, they finished nineteenth, second from last, in Ligue 1.

The response from the French Football Federation remains unknown, as does the fate of the match and whether it will be completed. Troyes is likely to face sanctions for the supporters' behavior and is highly likely to exit Ligue 2 at the end of the season.

It is worth noting that the City Football Group owns a number of clubs worldwide, including Manchester City, Girona, Palermo, New York City, as well as other clubs from Japan, Belgium, Australia, Uruguay, India, and China.