RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news VIDEO. The match in France was stopped due to protests from fans

VIDEO. The match in France was stopped due to protests from fans

Football news Today, 05:41
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
VIDEO. The match in France was stopped due to protests from fans Photo: twitter.com/SOTTAS2 / Author unknown

The match of the French Ligue 2, in which Troyes visited Valenciennes, was halted due to the behavior of the home team's supporters.

On the 89th minute, Troyes fans began to hurl pyrotechnics onto the pitch, prompting players to even throw them back into the stands.

Such conduct by the supporters was instigated by dissatisfaction with the City Football Group, which owns Troyes. At the time of the match suspension, the scoreboard showed a 1-1 draw, leaving their team with 38 points, six fewer than Dunkirk. With just two matches remaining in the season, this left scant chances of securing their place in Ligue 2.

Police swiftly contained the fans to prevent them from breaching the pitch, but the game did not resume.

In the event of the team's relegation to the National (the third-tier football tournament in France), this could mark the team's second consecutive demotion. Last season, they finished nineteenth, second from last, in Ligue 1.

The response from the French Football Federation remains unknown, as does the fate of the match and whether it will be completed. Troyes is likely to face sanctions for the supporters' behavior and is highly likely to exit Ligue 2 at the end of the season.

It is worth noting that the City Football Group owns a number of clubs worldwide, including Manchester City, Girona, Palermo, New York City, as well as other clubs from Japan, Belgium, Australia, Uruguay, India, and China.

Related teams and leagues
Troyes Valenciennes Ligue 2 France
Popular news
VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early Football news Today, 06:04 VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round Football news Yesterday, 16:46 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round
12 years ago, one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League was scored Football news 02 may 2024, 10:11 12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League
Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why? Football news 02 may 2024, 09:32 Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why?
Rangnick will not be the next coach of Bayern Munich Football news 02 may 2024, 03:50 Rangnick has declined to lead Bayern Munich
World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Snooker News 01 may 2024, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:51 Erling Haaland fell short by just one minute to break the unique record of an Arsenal forward Tennis news Today, 16:30 Following Alcaraz, another top tennis player will miss the Masters in Rome Hockey news Today, 16:12 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 16:03 Michel commented on Girona's historic success and announced the team's new target MMA News Today, 16:01 2024 WWE Backlash all results & highlights of the epic night in France Football news Today, 16:00 Al Nassr, with a hat-trick from Ronaldo, demolished Al-Wehda Tennis news Today, 15:56 Swiatek won in Madrid, avenging her defeat against Sabalenka in last year's final Boxing News Today, 15:37 Determined in his stance. Ryan Garcia intends to take legal action against VADA Basketball news Today, 15:24 The Lakers intend to compete for the Clippers' coach Boxing News Today, 15:14 The mega-fight is approaching rapidly. Tyson Fury has arrived in Riyadh
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Phoenix Rising vs Sacramento Republic prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Cagliari vs Lecce prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Osasuna vs Betis prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Empoli - Frosinone prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Chelsea vs West Ham prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Brighton vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Union Berlin vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Celta vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 by Jason Collins