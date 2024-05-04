2024 WWE Backlash start time, full card & predictions

The upcoming night at the LDLC Arena in Lyon will host the WWE Backlash 2024 tournament. This will mark the first WWE show in France and the first Backlash tournament outside of North America. Fans can anticipate four championship matches and a massive team competition.

Previously, at WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes captured the title of Undisputed WWE Universe Champion by defeating Roman Reigns in the main event, and now he must defend his belt for the first time. His challenger in the ring will be AJ Styles.

For the World Heavyweight Championship title, Jay Uso will square off against the reigning champion, Damien Priest, while WWE women's champion Bayley will face a triple-threat match against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton.

The female tag team champions, the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), will be pitted against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

Additionally, there will be a tag team match between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens against The Bloodline, consisting of Solo Sikoa and debutant Tama Tonga.

Analysts have already identified the favourite in each of the matches. According to the bookmakers' odds, no intrigue is expected in any of the matches and the favourites are obvious.

WWE Backlash 2024. Tournament card

Undisputed WWE Universe Champion:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles

Odds: Cody Rhodes wins, 1.02; AJ Styles wins, 15.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship:

Damien Priest (c) vs. Jay Uso

Odds: Priest win, 1.12; Uso win, 5.5

WWE Women's Championship:

Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton

Odds: Bayley win - 1.1; Stratton win - 6.5; Naomi win - 8.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship:

Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair

Odds: Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair win, 1.0; Kabuki Warriors win, 6.

Tag Team Match

RKO (Randy Orton and Kevin Owens) vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga)

Odds: The Bloodline win - 1.1; RKO win - 6.

* (c) - current champion

The pre-show will kick off at 18:00 Central European Time, followed by the main event an hour later.