RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News MMA News 2024 WWE Backlash start time, full card & predictions

2024 WWE Backlash start time, full card & predictions

MMA News Today, 07:06
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
The first WWE tournament in France. WWE Backlash 2024: announcement, start time and tournament card Photo from tomsguide.com / Author unknown

The upcoming night at the LDLC Arena in Lyon will host the WWE Backlash 2024 tournament. This will mark the first WWE show in France and the first Backlash tournament outside of North America. Fans can anticipate four championship matches and a massive team competition.

Previously, at WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes captured the title of Undisputed WWE Universe Champion by defeating Roman Reigns in the main event, and now he must defend his belt for the first time. His challenger in the ring will be AJ Styles.

For the World Heavyweight Championship title, Jay Uso will square off against the reigning champion, Damien Priest, while WWE women's champion Bayley will face a triple-threat match against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton.

The female tag team champions, the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), will be pitted against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

Additionally, there will be a tag team match between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens against The Bloodline, consisting of Solo Sikoa and debutant Tama Tonga.

Analysts have already identified the favourite in each of the matches. According to the bookmakers' odds, no intrigue is expected in any of the matches and the favourites are obvious.

WWE Backlash 2024. Tournament card

  • Undisputed WWE Universe Champion:
    Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles
    Odds: Cody Rhodes wins, 1.02; AJ Styles wins, 15.

  • WWE World Heavyweight Championship:
    Damien Priest (c) vs. Jay Uso
    Odds: Priest win, 1.12; Uso win, 5.5

  • WWE Women's Championship:
    Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton
    Odds: Bayley win - 1.1; Stratton win - 6.5; Naomi win - 8.

  • WWE Women's Tag Team Championship:
    Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair
    Odds: Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair win, 1.0; Kabuki Warriors win, 6.

  • Tag Team Match
    RKO (Randy Orton and Kevin Owens) vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga)
    Odds: The Bloodline win - 1.1; RKO win - 6.

* (c) - current champion

The pre-show will kick off at 18:00 Central European Time, followed by the main event an hour later.

Popular news
VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early Football news Today, 06:04 VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round Football news Yesterday, 16:46 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round
12 years ago, one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League was scored Football news 02 may 2024, 10:11 12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League
Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why? Football news 02 may 2024, 09:32 Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why?
Rangnick will not be the next coach of Bayern Munich Football news 02 may 2024, 03:50 Rangnick has declined to lead Bayern Munich
World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Snooker News 01 may 2024, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:51 Erling Haaland fell short by just one minute to break the unique record of an Arsenal forward Tennis news Today, 16:30 Following Alcaraz, another top tennis player will miss the Masters in Rome Hockey news Today, 16:12 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 16:03 Michel commented on Girona's historic success and announced the team's new target MMA News Today, 16:01 2024 WWE Backlash all results & highlights of the epic night in France Football news Today, 16:00 Al Nassr, with a hat-trick from Ronaldo, demolished Al-Wehda Tennis news Today, 15:56 Swiatek won in Madrid, avenging her defeat against Sabalenka in last year's final Boxing News Today, 15:37 Determined in his stance. Ryan Garcia intends to take legal action against VADA Basketball news Today, 15:24 The Lakers intend to compete for the Clippers' coach Boxing News Today, 15:14 The mega-fight is approaching rapidly. Tyson Fury has arrived in Riyadh
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Phoenix Rising vs Sacramento Republic prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Cagliari vs Lecce prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Osasuna vs Betis prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Empoli - Frosinone prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Chelsea vs West Ham prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Brighton vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Union Berlin vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Celta vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 by Jason Collins