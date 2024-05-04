What does the future hold for veteran and current Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez?

Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez has decided to leave the club at the end of the current season. It was previously reported that the defender declined to extend his contract with the team and is ready to end his 23-year collaboration with Los Blancos.

At the moment, the future of the player is uncertain. There was information that the Spaniard wants to end his career playing in the MLS. There was also information that Nacho was willing to continue his collaboration with the team for another year, but recent events led him to abandon these thoughts. His relationship with Carlo Ancelotti deteriorated, according to reports from Relevo, and his substitution in the Champions League semi-final match against Bayern Munich in the 65th minute caused even more dissatisfaction.

At the moment, it is known that Nacho does not plan to move to Saudi Arabia, according to reports from Marca, and is considering the United States as a change of country. It is unlikely that he will join Inter Miami, as four players from the main rival team of Real Madrid - Barcelona - are already playing there, but surely some MLS club will want to acquire the veteran of Los Blancos.

Nacho Fernandez is a product of the club's academy and has been playing for Real Madrid since 2010. Excluding sixteen matches played for the reserve team of the club, the midfielder has 357 appearances to his name, in which he scored sixteen goals and provided seven assists.

It is noteworthy that in the event of Nacho's departure, he will be the fourth consecutive captain to leave the team. Last year, Karim Benzema left the team, in 2022 - Marcelo, and in 2021 Sergio Ramos returned to his native Sevilla.