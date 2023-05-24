Lautaro Martinez secured victory for Inter Milan in the final of the Italian Cup

In the final of the Italian Cup, Inter Milan defeated Fiorentina from Florence with a score of 2-1, becoming the champions of the tournament.

Lautaro Martinez brought victory to Milan with a brace, while Nicholas Gonzalez scored the goal for the opposing team.

Inter Milan won the Italian Cup for the 9th time in their history, equaling the number of titles won by Roma. Only Juventus has won the trophy more times (14).

Fiorentina - Inter Milan - 1:2 (1:2)

Goals: Gonzalez, 3 - 1:0, Martinez, 29 - 1:1, Martinez, 37 - 1:2

Fiorentina: Terracciano, Dodo (Terzic, 82), Martinez (Ranieri, 70), Milenkovic, Biraghi, Bonaventura, Amrabat (Jovic, 70), Ilicic (Sottil, 60), Castrovilli (Mandragora, 60), Gonzalez, Arthur.

Inter Milan: Handanovic, Dumfries, Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni (De Vrij, 58), Dimarco (Gosens, 68), Brozovic, Calhanoglu (Gagliardini, 83), Barella, Dzeko (Lukaku, 58), Martinez (Correa, 84).

Don't miss: "Real Madrid" snatched victory in the Madrid derby.