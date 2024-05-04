RU RU
The fight for the absolute light heavyweight title has been cancelled. The reason is known

Boxing News
Robert Sykes
The fight for the absolute light heavyweight title has been cancelled. The champion is injured Photo: twitter.com/gofindplayers / Author unknown

The bout for the title of absolute champion in the light heavyweight division, which was scheduled to take place on June 1st in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, between the current champion Artur Beterbiev and challenger Dmitry Bivol, has been canceled.

The reason for this is Beterbiev's meniscus injury, for which he requires surgery. It is certain that he will not be able to return to the ring until at least September, but the boxer's co-promoter claims that they will do everything possible to have Beterbiev back in the ring by the end of this year.

At present, a new opponent is being sought for Bivol, as his title fight was the main event of the boxing evening, and the organizers of the tournament are not prepared to change the date. The investor of this tournament, Turki Al Al-Sheikh, has notified that Bivol will perform in the show, and they are urgently looking for a new opponent for him.

Also on this day in Riyadh, there will be a super show 5x5: Queensberry vs Matchroom or Frank Warren vs Eddie Hearn. The main bout of this rivalry will be a fight within the heavyweight limit between two top knockout artists of the division. China's Zhang Zhilei will face off against American Deontay Wilder.

