Barcelona are keeping an eye on the Athletic Bilbao striker and consider him a top transfer target

One of Barcelona's main problematic positions this season is the left attacking flank. Players like Rafinha, João Félix, and Ferran Torres have occupied this position, but they lack a natural left-flank player.

Previously, Barcelona was closely linked with RB Leipzig's forward, Dani Olmo, but he is not their primary transfer target. According to reports from Sport, the Blaugrana are keeping tabs on Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao and plan to sign him during the offseason.

Nico Williams is having another excellent season at Athletic Bilbao. He has scored seven goals and provided fifteen assists in La Liga and the Spanish Cup this season. In yesterday's match against Getafe, he managed to provide two assists, helping Athletic Bilbao secure a 2-0 victory.

According to Transfermarkt, Nico Williams' contract is valued at €50 million, and that's the amount Barcelona will have to pay as stipulated in his contract. The 21-year-old forward's contract runs until 2027.

The only potential obstacle to the transfer could be Barcelona's financial troubles. However, if the deal goes through, Williams could be an excellent short-term and possibly long-term prospect for the Blaugrana.