RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Barcelona believe they can buy the Bayern Munich leader in the summer

Barcelona believe they can buy the Bayern Munich leader in the summer

Football news Today, 04:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Barcelona believe they can buy the Bayern Munich leader in the summer Photo: twitter.com/BarcaUniversal / Author unknown

The acquisition of a new central midfielder is an absolute priority for Barcelona in the upcoming summer transfer window. The club has identified the specific footballer they most fervently desire to secure.

As reported by Christian Falk, Barcelona believes they can sign Bayern Munich's leader, Joshua Kimmich, this summer. From a financial standpoint, this transfer presents challenges, yet the club is confident in their ability to secure the necessary funds.

However, Barcelona will need to exert considerable effort to convince Kimmich to join them. Currently, the Bayern Munich midfielder is not actively seeking to leave his club.

Barcelona also admires Kimmich's versatility. Due to personnel issues at Bayern, he has been playing as a right-back for the past month, showcasing his adaptability. This is not the first time he has demonstrated such versatility, having previously played as a central defender.

Kimmich's current contract with Bayern expires in June 2025.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been with Bayern since the summer of 2015. In the current season, Kimmich has contributed 2 goals and 10 assists in 39 matches across all competitions.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Bayern Munich Bundesliga Germany LaLiga Spain
Popular news
12 years ago, one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League was scored Football news Yesterday, 10:11 12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League
Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why? Football news Yesterday, 09:32 Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why?
Rangnick will not be the next coach of Bayern Munich Football news Yesterday, 03:50 Rangnick has declined to lead Bayern Munich
World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Snooker News 01 may 2024, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches
"Rain Master." On this day, exactly 30 years ago, Formula 1 pilot Ayrton Senna perished Motorsport News 01 may 2024, 10:21 "Rain Master." On this day, exactly 30 years ago, Formula 1 pilot Ayrton Senna perished
Chaos at Man United. No-one at the club is ready to take responsibility for ten Hag's future Football news 01 may 2024, 07:33 Chaos at Man United. No-one at the club is ready to take responsibility for ten Hag's future
More news
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 13:00 Bellew explained why Usyk will win the mega-fight against Fury Football news Today, 12:54 UEFA has expanded the allowed roster for teams participating in the 2024 EURO Tennis news Today, 12:50 Carlos Alcaraz and two other prominent female tennis players will not compete in Rome Football news Today, 12:50 The Manchester United coach confirmed interest in Frankie De Jong in 2022 Football news Today, 12:16 "It's quite funny." Amorim commented on rumours of a move to West Ham Basketball news Today, 12:06 For the first time in 31 years. A Knicks player has achieved a unique achievement Football news Today, 11:53 Ten Hag spoke about Kane's failed transfer last summer Football news Today, 11:36 West Ham will part ways with their head coach after the current season Football news Today, 11:17 Arsenal have rejected the signing of the Newcastle forward and have identified a new top candidate Football news Today, 10:32 Arsenal has no intention of letting go of their striker
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Basketball Today Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Birmingham vs Norwich prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 West Bromwich Albion vs Preston prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Coventry vs QPR prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024