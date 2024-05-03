Barcelona believe they can buy the Bayern Munich leader in the summer

The acquisition of a new central midfielder is an absolute priority for Barcelona in the upcoming summer transfer window. The club has identified the specific footballer they most fervently desire to secure.

As reported by Christian Falk, Barcelona believes they can sign Bayern Munich's leader, Joshua Kimmich, this summer. From a financial standpoint, this transfer presents challenges, yet the club is confident in their ability to secure the necessary funds.

However, Barcelona will need to exert considerable effort to convince Kimmich to join them. Currently, the Bayern Munich midfielder is not actively seeking to leave his club.

Barcelona also admires Kimmich's versatility. Due to personnel issues at Bayern, he has been playing as a right-back for the past month, showcasing his adaptability. This is not the first time he has demonstrated such versatility, having previously played as a central defender.

Kimmich's current contract with Bayern expires in June 2025.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been with Bayern since the summer of 2015. In the current season, Kimmich has contributed 2 goals and 10 assists in 39 matches across all competitions.