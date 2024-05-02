Could return to Europe? Marco Verratti might continue his career at a top-tier club

The renowned Italian midfielder Marco Verratti could continue his career at a top European club.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona has been offered the services of the midfielder. The club is willing to consider this option, although it's not a top priority, as there are concerns about the player's fitness after his stint in Qatar.

Furthermore, Barcelona is facing financial difficulties, which could also pose a hurdle in signing the player to a contract.

The 31-year-old Verratti has been playing for the Qatari side Al-Arabi since September last year. The Qatari club paid €45 million for the player. In the current season, the 37-year-old midfielder has appeared in 17 matches, contributing seven assists.

Earlier reports indicated that Barcelona was experiencing challenges in renewing the contract with the team's captain.