Barcelona have had difficulties in extending the captain's contract

Xavi's resignation was one of the conditions under which Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto could have left the team, but the specialist stayed, so the club decided to extend the cooperation with their captain. But, it's not that simple.

According to Marca, the "blaugrana" will face difficulties in extending the contract, as previously the 32-year-old defender has already refused to increase his salary, and this time it is unlikely that he will agree to a reduced salary.

Roberto is also making demands that the contract should not be a one-year contract, but a longer one. In the context of a limited wage budget, it will be quite difficult for Barcelona to sign a new contract with their captain, but, it is not considered impossible in principle.

Recall, against the backdrop of a possible resignation from the team from the Catalan capital, Roberto attracted the attention of Saudi clubs, but due to political reasons he refused to move.