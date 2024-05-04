Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

The final match of the 36th round of the English Premier League will be the encounter between two teams pursuing different tournament objectives. Crystal Palace will host Manchester United.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: what you need to know about the match

Crystal Palace has secured their Premier League status for the next season. With three matches remaining in the current campaign, they have amassed 44 points, maintaining a comfortable fourteen-point gap from the relegation zone. Mathematically, the team still has a chance to break into the top half of the table, but this seems unlikely, as West Ham, currently occupying the tenth spot, holds a nine-point advantage.

Manchester United continues their race for European qualification next season. However, it's more of a race than a battle, as Tottenham, positioned fifth, holds a six-point lead with four matches remaining in the current campaign. The Red Devils will aim to secure another European berth through the FA Cup, but they face Manchester City in the semi-finals.

It's worth noting that the previous encounter between these two teams, held on the last day of September in the seventh round of the Premier League at Old Trafford, ended with a narrow 1-0 victory for Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: when and where will the match take place

The match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United will take place on Monday, May 6th, at Selhurst Park stadium in London. The referee will kick off the action at 21:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport, Sporty, DStv Now

Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now

South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now

Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now

United Kingdom - TalkSportk, discovery, TNT

United States - SiriusXM FC, Peacock

Other countries: