RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Football news Today, 08:02
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Photo: Premier League website / Author unknown

The final match of the 36th round of the English Premier League will be the encounter between two teams pursuing different tournament objectives. Crystal Palace will host Manchester United.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: what you need to know about the match

Crystal Palace has secured their Premier League status for the next season. With three matches remaining in the current campaign, they have amassed 44 points, maintaining a comfortable fourteen-point gap from the relegation zone. Mathematically, the team still has a chance to break into the top half of the table, but this seems unlikely, as West Ham, currently occupying the tenth spot, holds a nine-point advantage.

Manchester United continues their race for European qualification next season. However, it's more of a race than a battle, as Tottenham, positioned fifth, holds a six-point lead with four matches remaining in the current campaign. The Red Devils will aim to secure another European berth through the FA Cup, but they face Manchester City in the semi-finals.

It's worth noting that the previous encounter between these two teams, held on the last day of September in the seventh round of the Premier League at Old Trafford, ended with a narrow 1-0 victory for Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: when and where will the match take place

The match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United will take place on Monday, May 6th, at Selhurst Park stadium in London. The referee will kick off the action at 21:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00
  • New York 15:00
  • Panama 15:00
  • Toronto 15:00
  • Port of Spain 16:00
  • London 20:00
  • Yaoundé 21:00
  • Abuja 21:00
  • Cape Town 22:00
  • New Delhi 00:30
  • Sydney 05:00
  • Kiribati 07:00

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Canada - fuboTV Canada
  • Kenya - SuperSport, Sporty, DStv Now
  • Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • United Kingdom - TalkSportk, discovery, TNT
  • United States - SiriusXM FC, Peacock

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports, TOD
  • Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Anguilla - Csport.tv
  • Antigua and Barbuda - Csport.tv
  • Barbados - Csport.tv
  • Belize - Paramount+
  • Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv
  • Cayman Islands - Csport.tv
  • China - iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live
  • Dominica - Csport.tv
  • Fiji - Sky Sport, Premier League TV
  • Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Grenada - Csport.tv
  • Hong Kong - Now Player
  • India - Hotstar VIP, JioTV
  • Ireland - Premier Sports, BBC Radio, Premier Player
  • Jamaica - Csport.tv
  • Kiribati - Sky Sport
  • Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Marshall Islands - Sky Sport
  • Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Nauru - Sky Sport
  • Palau - Sky Sport
  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS, TOD
  • Panama - Paramount +, Csport.tv
  • Rwanda - SuperSport, Canal +
  • Saint Lucia - Csport.tv
  • Samoa - Sky Sport
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport, Canal +, DStv Now
  • Singapore - Star Hub
  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
  • South Sudan - beIN Sports, DStv Now
  • Sudan - beIN Sports, TOD, SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Tonga - Sky Sport
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv
  • Tuvalu - Sky Sport
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport, DStv Now
Related teams and leagues
Crystal Palace Manchester United Premier League England
Popular news
VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early Football news Today, 06:04 VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round Football news Yesterday, 16:46 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round
12 years ago, one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League was scored Football news 02 may 2024, 10:11 12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League
Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why? Football news 02 may 2024, 09:32 Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why?
Rangnick will not be the next coach of Bayern Munich Football news 02 may 2024, 03:50 Rangnick has declined to lead Bayern Munich
World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Snooker News 01 may 2024, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:51 Erling Haaland fell short by just one minute to break the unique record of an Arsenal forward Tennis news Today, 16:30 Following Alcaraz, another top tennis player will miss the Masters in Rome Hockey news Today, 16:12 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 16:03 Michel commented on Girona's historic success and announced the team's new target MMA News Today, 16:01 2024 WWE Backlash all results & highlights of the epic night in France Football news Today, 16:00 Al Nassr, with a hat-trick from Ronaldo, demolished Al-Wehda Tennis news Today, 15:56 Swiatek won in Madrid, avenging her defeat against Sabalenka in last year's final Boxing News Today, 15:37 Determined in his stance. Ryan Garcia intends to take legal action against VADA Basketball news Today, 15:24 The Lakers intend to compete for the Clippers' coach Boxing News Today, 15:14 The mega-fight is approaching rapidly. Tyson Fury has arrived in Riyadh
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Phoenix Rising vs Sacramento Republic prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Cagliari vs Lecce prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Osasuna vs Betis prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Empoli - Frosinone prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Chelsea vs West Ham prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Brighton vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Union Berlin vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Celta vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 by Jason Collins