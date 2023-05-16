Breaking news of the day: May 16

Here are the main news highlights from May 16th, according to DailySPORTS:

- In the second leg of the Champions League semi-final, Inter defeated Milan and advanced to the final.

- In the Netherlands Eredivisie, Ajax secured a victory against an underdog team.

- In the Saudi Arabian league, Al-Nassr with the help of Cristiano Ronaldo achieved an away victory.

- PSG forward Lionel Messi is a contender for the award of the best player of the season in Ligue 1.

- Manchester United will part ways with a legendary defender-meme.

- PSG forward Neymar expresses his desire to return to Barcelona.

That's all for today. Stay with us!