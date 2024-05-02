RU RU
Real Sociedad vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024

Real Sociedad vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024

LaLiga Spain 04 may 2024, 08:00 Real Sociedad - Las Palmas
Spain, San Sebastian, Reale Arena
On Saturday, May 4, Real Sociedad will play at home against Las Palmas in the 34th round match of La Liga. The match kicks off at 14:00 Central European Time. The forecast and bets for the match of these two teams have been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad, which played in the Champions League playoffs this season, is currently battling to qualify for the Europa League. After 33 rounds, Imanol Alguacil's team is in sixth place, just 2 points ahead of seventh-placed Real Betis. Therefore, the fight for a top-6 spot is likely to continue until the last round, as Valencia and Villarreal are also close behind. In the previous round, the San Sebastián team lost at home to Real Madrid with a score of 0-1, and before that, they drew against Getafe (1-1) and Almeria (2-2).

Las Palmas

At the start of the season, Las Palmas was considered one of the main surprises in La Liga. Javier Garcia Pimienta's team not only impressed with their attacking play but also with results, as the La Liga newcomer spent a long time in the upper half of the table. However, Las Palmas' recent results have significantly tarnished their image. They approach the match against Real Sociedad with a streak of six consecutive defeats, the latest of which was at home against Girona (0-2). During this period, the team from the Canary Islands even lost to relegation candidates Celta (1-4) and Almeria (0-1). Currently, Las Palmas is in 14th place but is not worried about the relegation battle as they are 11 points ahead of Cadiz.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the 3rd round of this season, Real Sociedad and Las Palmas played out a 0-0 draw.
  • Las Palmas hasn't defeated Real Sociedad since 2016.
  • In the 76 matches between these teams, Real Sociedad has 35 victories.

Real Sociedad vs Las Palmas prediction

Considering Las Palmas' defensive performance in recent matches, I predict we will see more than two goals in the match.

