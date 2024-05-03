Absolute dominance. Messi won another individual honour
Football news Today, 02:24
twitter.com/MLS
The legendary forward of Inter Miami, Lionel Messi, has become the recipient of yet another individual accolade.
At the conclusion of April, MLS recognized the Argentine striker as the best player of the month. This comes as no surprise, considering that in 4 matches last month, Messi scored 6 goals and provided 4 assists—an average of 31.5 minutes per non-scoring action.
Messi's matches in April in MLS were as follows
- vs Colorado (2:2) – goal
- vs Kansas City (3:2) – goal + assist
- vs Nashville (3:1) – two goals + assist
- vs New England (4:1) – two goals + two assists
In total, this MLS season, Messi has 9 goals and 4 assists in 7 matches.
After 11 matches, Inter Miami sits atop the Eastern Conference, amassing 21 points.
