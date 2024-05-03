Absolute dominance. Messi won another individual honour

The legendary forward of Inter Miami, Lionel Messi, has become the recipient of yet another individual accolade.

At the conclusion of April, MLS recognized the Argentine striker as the best player of the month. This comes as no surprise, considering that in 4 matches last month, Messi scored 6 goals and provided 4 assists—an average of 31.5 minutes per non-scoring action.

Messi's matches in April in MLS were as follows

vs Colorado (2:2) – goal

vs Kansas City (3:2) – goal + assist

vs Nashville (3:1) – two goals + assist

vs New England (4:1) – two goals + two assists

In total, this MLS season, Messi has 9 goals and 4 assists in 7 matches.

After 11 matches, Inter Miami sits atop the Eastern Conference, amassing 21 points.