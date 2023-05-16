Neymar wants to return to Barcelona

Brazilian forward Neymar, who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain, wants to return to Barcelona, according to Relevo.

According to the source, Neymar dreams of a comeback, but it is highly unlikely as the president of the Catalan club is not considering a transfer for the player. Currently, Chelsea is the only contender for the forward.

Earlier reports stated that PSG wants to part ways with Neymar due to his high salary.

In the current season, the 31-year-old Neymar has played 29 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists.