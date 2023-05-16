"Manchester United" is parting ways with the legendary meme defender.
Photo: Phil Jones
Manchester City defender Phil Jones will leave the club in the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports.
According to the source, the management of the English club will not exercise the option to extend his contract until the summer of 2024. As a result, the player will become a free agent and will be able to join another club for free.
It is worth noting that the Englishman has not played a single match this season.
31-year-old Jones has been playing for Manchester United since 2011. He has made a total of 229 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists.
