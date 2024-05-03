Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Prediction on game Ipswich Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.5 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the final match of the 46th round of the English Championship, Ipswich will host Huddersfield at their stadium. This encounter is scheduled for Saturday, the 4th of May, and will commence at 13:30 Central European Time. The experts at Dailysports have crafted a prognosis for this match.

Ipswich

The Tractor Boys are currently on the verge of securing direct promotion to the Premier League. Occupying the second position in the league table, they hold a three-point lead over their nearest pursuer. Thus, Ipswich merely requires a single point in this fixture to guarantee elevation to the higher division. It's worth reminding you that Ipswich last graced the English Premier League back in 2002. For 23 years, the Tractor Boys have been absent from the pinnacle of English football. Therefore, this match holds a certain degree of historical significance. However, in their last five matches, Ipswich has managed only one victory, drawn thrice, and suffered one defeat. While their results may not be overly consistent, it might suffice for a direct ticket to the Premier League.

Huddersfield

The Terriers are currently enduring challenging times, positioned in the relegation zone. They currently occupy the 23rd position after 45 matches in the league table. The situation is dire, as they trail by three points from the safety of the 21st position, with just one round remaining in the championship. Huddersfield understands the imperative to secure their place in the Championship, yet in their recent five matches, they have garnered only one victory, suffered two defeats, and drawn twice.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In the initial fixture of the current season, Huddersfield and Ipswich played out a 1:1 draw.

Huddersfield has failed to secure a victory in their last four matches, and furthermore, they have scored one goal or fewer in their last 11 matches.

Ipswich remains undefeated in their last 20 home games.

Ipswich vs Huddersfield Prediction

For both teams, this match holds significance, yet it's evident that Ipswich currently appears stronger and more formidable. Huddersfield will strive to secure their place in the Championship, but I harbor little faith in this collective. Ipswich will secure victory and score at least two goals with odds of 1.5.