Coventry vs QPR prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

On Saturday, the 4th of May, the final matches of the current Championship season will unfold. Amongst these encounters, Coventry will face QPR. The match will commence at 13:30 Central European Time, and the experts at Dailysports have curated a forecast for your perusal.

Coventry

In 45 matches, Coventry has accrued 64 points, which falls short of even securing a playoff berth in the Championship. Let us recall that in the previous season, they did make it to the playoffs, but were defeated in the final by Luton Town in a penalty shootout. This season, they have also failed to secure a playoff spot, let alone direct promotion to the Premier League. Currently trailing by eight points from the sixth position, it is evident that their prospects are bleak. It appears that the players have resigned themselves to this fate, as evidenced by their performance in the last five games, where they have not won a single match and have only managed one draw, suffering defeats in all other encounters.

QPR

The Rangers have also resolved all queries regarding this Championship season. QPR currently occupies the 17th position, with a six-point cushion from the relegation zone. Hence, the team has assured themselves a place in this division for the upcoming season as well. Delving deeper, in 45 matches, QPR has accumulated 53 points. In contrast to Coventry, QPR's results have been slightly superior. In their last five matches, they have secured victory twice, suffered two defeats, and once played to a draw.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the initial fixture of the Championship, Coventry triumphed over QPR with a scoreline of 3:1.

Coventry has failed to clinch a victory in their last six matches. Overall, in the preceding eight games, they have managed just one win.

None of the last seven encounters between these two sides have ended in a draw.

Coventry vs QPR prediction

For both Coventry and QPR, the die is cast - they will undoubtedly compete in the Championship next season. This match assumes a purely ceremonial significance, making it challenging to predict the victor. Nonetheless, I anticipate a plethora of goals in the final round. My wager is on the total match goals exceeding 2.5, with odds of 1.73.