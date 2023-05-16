Messi is a contender for the award for the best player of the season in Ligue 1.

Argentine forward Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain has been named among the contenders for the title of the best player of the French championship at the end of the season, according to a tweet from the Union of Professional Footballers of France.

The award is also being contested by Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Jonathan David (Lille), Seko Fofana, and Loïc Badé (both from Lens).

The award ceremony will take place on May 28th.

In the current season, the 35-year-old Messi has played 29 matches in Ligue 1, scoring 15 goals and providing 15 assists.