"Ajax" won an away match in the Netherlands championship

In the 32nd round match of the Netherlands championship, "Ajax" defeated "Groningen" away with a score of 3-2.

Goals from Dusan Tadic, Brian Brobbey, and Jurrien Timber secured the victory for the Amsterdam club. Floriant Kruger and Laros Duarte scored for the hosts.

With 66 points, "Ajax" climbed to the third position in the Eredivisie standings. "Groningen," with 18 points, remained in the 17th position and lost their chances to maintain their place in the top division.

Groningen - Ajax - 2:3 (1-1)

Goals: Tadic 18 (penalty) - 0:1, Kruger 38 - 1:1, Brobbey 68 - 1:2, Timber 81 - 1:3, Duarte 87 - 2:3

Ajax: Stekelenburg, Rensch, Timber, Tagliafico, Alvarez, Taylor, Kudus, Berghuis, Tadic, Brobbey (Goedt, 86).