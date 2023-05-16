"Inter" once again defeated "Milan" in the UEFA Champions League semifinals

In the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, "Inter" defeated "Milan" with a score of 1-0 and advanced to the final.

The victory for "Nerazzurri" came through a goal by Lautaro Martinez.

In the final, "Inter" will face the winner of the "Real" - "Manchester City" tie (first leg - 1-1).

"Inter" Italy - "Milan" Italy - 1:0 (0:0) - first leg - 2:0

Goal: Martinez, 74 - 1:0

"Inter": Onana, Dumfries, Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dimarco (Gosens, 66), Mkhitaryan (Brozovic, 44), Calhanoglu, Barella (Gagliardini, 84), Dzeko (Lukaku, 66), Martinez (Correa, 84).

"Milan": Maignan, Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer (Kalulu, 64), Hernandez, Krunic, Brahim Diaz (Origi, 76), Tonali, Rafael Leao, Junior Messias (Saelemakers, 76), Giroud.