Namesake of the world's second-ranked tennis player will become a footballer for Juventus

Football news Today, 03:01
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Central midfielder Carlos Alcaraz is making a transition from Southampton to Juventus on a loan basis, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old Argentine footballer will undergo a medical examination in London today and is set to sign a loan agreement until the end of the season. Juventus will retain the option to acquire Alcaraz for 40 million euros.

Alcaraz joined Southampton from Racing in the winter of the previous year. In the current Championship season, he has participated in 23 matches, scoring 3 goals and providing 1 assist. In the previous English Premier League season, he notched up 4 goals and 2 assists in 18 games.

Throughout the winter, Juventus sought reinforcement in the central midfield. The Turin club expressed interest in Shakhtar's Georgiy Sudakov, as well as Serie A veterans Giacomo Bonaventura and Roberto Pereyra.

After 22 Serie A rounds, Juventus holds the second position, trailing Inter by 1 point, with Simone Inzaghi's team having one match in hand.

