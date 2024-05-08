The champion of the US Open 2020 will conclude their career after this season
Tennis news Today, 04:50
PHOTO: Al Bello
The renowned Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem intends to retire after this season.
According to information from the Austrian press, the US Open 2020 champion has already started preparing his sponsors for this decision.
Thiem has been struggling to resolve a wrist injury issue and has not been performing at his usual level for two years. His final tournament will be the ATP 500 Vienna, scheduled for the second half of October.
Throughout his career, Thiem has won 17 ATP titles in singles, reached the finals of the Australian Open and Roland Garros, and held the position of the world's third-ranked player.
