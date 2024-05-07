Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 by Jason Collins

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.56 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On May 8, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will meet in the semifinals of the Champions League. Prediction for the battle of the legendary clubs prepared by Dailysports experts.

Real Madrid

Royal club has already formalized the championship on the domestic arena, in the last round Real easily beat Cadiz at home with a score of 3:0, the main event was the return of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after injury. Madrid are able to achieve results, although Mancity they passed only in a penalty shootout, to which they endured, and with Leipzig were problems.

Real are the main contenders for the most prestigious European trophy, but first they need to make it to the final, and the motivated Bavarians can create a lot of trouble.

Bayern

The Munich club has ended its dominance in Germany this season, the team cleanly lost the competition to Bayer, so it goes second, and will not rise higher. In the last round, the Bavarians lost away to their main pursuer Stuttgart with a score of 1-3, there was no great motivation in this meeting, still the main thoughts about the return battle with Real Madrid.

Recently there were even rumors that Tuchel may stay at the club, despite the failure of the season in Germany. Winning the Champions League could be a great rehabilitation, but it would be incredibly difficult to win the trophy.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The clubs have a rich history of face-to-face confrontations, but we will remember only the last match, the battle took place on the counter courses, so the score 2:2 can be considered a fair outcome.

Real in the playoff round of this Champions League has not yet won at home - 1:1 with Leipzig and 3:3 with Mancity.

Bayern have not won away in the current playoffs, 0-1 at the hands of Lazio and 2-2 with Arsenal.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Prediction

In the battle of the titans Real is quoted as the favorite, although bookmakers are in no hurry to send Madrid to the final, which is justified, as Ancelotti's wards are far from flawless. Expect a high-level match, where much will depend on the realization of moments. A bet on an exchange of goals looks passable here.