RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 by Jason Collins

Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 by Jason Collins

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich prediction Photo: https://fcbayern.com/ Author unknown
Real Madrid Real Madrid
Champions League 08 may 2024, 15:00 Real Madrid - Bayern Munich
-
- : -
International, Madrid, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.56
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On May 8, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will meet in the semifinals of the Champions League. Prediction for the battle of the legendary clubs prepared by Dailysports experts.

Real Madrid

Royal club has already formalized the championship on the domestic arena, in the last round Real easily beat Cadiz at home with a score of 3:0, the main event was the return of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after injury. Madrid are able to achieve results, although Mancity they passed only in a penalty shootout, to which they endured, and with Leipzig were problems.

Real are the main contenders for the most prestigious European trophy, but first they need to make it to the final, and the motivated Bavarians can create a lot of trouble.

Bayern

The Munich club has ended its dominance in Germany this season, the team cleanly lost the competition to Bayer, so it goes second, and will not rise higher. In the last round, the Bavarians lost away to their main pursuer Stuttgart with a score of 1-3, there was no great motivation in this meeting, still the main thoughts about the return battle with Real Madrid.

Recently there were even rumors that Tuchel may stay at the club, despite the failure of the season in Germany. Winning the Champions League could be a great rehabilitation, but it would be incredibly difficult to win the trophy.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • The clubs have a rich history of face-to-face confrontations, but we will remember only the last match, the battle took place on the counter courses, so the score 2:2 can be considered a fair outcome.
  • Real in the playoff round of this Champions League has not yet won at home - 1:1 with Leipzig and 3:3 with Mancity.
  • Bayern have not won away in the current playoffs, 0-1 at the hands of Lazio and 2-2 with Arsenal.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Prediction

In the battle of the titans Real is quoted as the favorite, although bookmakers are in no hurry to send Madrid to the final, which is justified, as Ancelotti's wards are far from flawless. Expect a high-level match, where much will depend on the realization of moments. A bet on an exchange of goals looks passable here.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.56
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Al Ahly SC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 12:00 Al-Ahli vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.54 Al Ittihad Alexandria Recommended MelBet
Osnabrueck vs Schalke 04 prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Osnabrück vs Schalke prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Osnabrueck Odds: 1.53 Schalke 04 Bet now BetWinner
Besiktas vs Ankaragucu prediction Turkish Cup Today, 13:30 Besiktas vs Ankaragucu prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Besiktas Odds: 1.8 Ankaragucu Bet now MelBet
SuperSport United vs Sekhukhune United prediction Premier League South Africa Today, 13:30 SuperSport United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 SuperSport United Odds: 1.69 Sekhukhune United Recommended MelBet
Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction Premier League South Africa Today, 13:30 Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024 Cape Town City Odds: 1.74 Moroka Swallows Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:54 On this day four years ago, Liverpool made their greatest comeback against Barcelona Football news Today, 06:11 "Play against us." Manchester United were trolled in San Marino after defeats to Crystal Palace Football news Today, 05:28 Paris Saint-Germain – Borussia Dortmund Predicted line-ups and latest news Football news Today, 04:48 The newly appointed Roma coach personally negotiates and fights for the Juventus striker Boxing News Today, 04:25 Usyk shared his reaction to the news of Fury's eyebrow dissection Football news Today, 04:24 Man United legends believe ten Hag's time has come to an end and have found his replacement Tennis news Today, 04:17 The coach of a renowned tennis player discussed her struggles on clay courts Boxing News Today, 04:02 The IBF will strip the winner of the Usyk-Fury bout of their title Tennis news Today, 03:56 The world's fifth-ranked player announced that she might skip the Roland-Garros 2024 Basketball news Today, 03:55 San Antonio Spurs star Victor Vembanyama wins 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year award
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Ahli vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Osnabrück vs Schalke prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Besiktas vs Ankaragucu prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today SuperSport United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024 Football Today Kaiser Chiefs vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Basketball Today Panathinaikos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Bolton vs Barnsley prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024