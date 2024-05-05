A Hollywood celebrity has become a co-proprietor of Leeds United

As reported by The Sun, Hollywood icon Will Ferrell has acquired a portion of shares in the football club Leeds United. Since 2016, the American has also been a co-owner of Los Angeles FC, which competes in the MLS. Insider sources suggest Ferrell has developed a deep affection for English football and has decided to purchase a significant stake in Leeds United.

"It's true - Will Ferrell holds a share in Leeds. The '49ers' will announce his involvement in the coming days, and he eagerly awaits the opportunity to sprinkle stardust on the club. He adores football and was particularly impressed by the passion of English football. This move is viewed as a 'serious investment opportunity,' as Leeds potentially could return to the Premier League with just three matches," the publication reports.

It's worth noting that Leeds United will compete in the Championship playoffs. In the semi-finals, they will face Norwich City, and in the potential final, they could play against the winner of the Southampton/West Bromwich pair.

Furthermore, Ipswich Town has returned to the English Premier League after 22 years. Adding to the extraordinariness of this event is the fact that just a year ago, the team competed in the third-tier division of English football, League 1.