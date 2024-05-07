Barcelona vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024

Prediction on game Win Barcelona Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

There will be few options for betting on May 8, so we should pay attention to the Euroleague, where Barcelona and Olympiacos will meet. Prediction for the meeting of these clubs is made by Dailysports experts.

Barcelona

This season Barcelona can not boast a high level of stability, although even that was enough for fourth in the regular season Euroleague. To get to the "Final Four" it is necessary to pass a strong and experienced opponent, can be reassured by the fact that the decisive battle will be held at home.

The Catalans are not too eager to fight in the Spanish championship, they are still third there, which is enough to get into the playoffs, and there they need to show their maximum. Barcelona led 2-1 in the series, but in the fourth game lost with a difference of 34 points, only one player managed to score 10 points in that meeting, the others scored less.

Olympiacos

In the Euroleague regular season Olympiacos finished fifth, although they had the same winning percentage as Barcelona, they were behind their opponent in extra points. The team managed to show character when they lost in this series 1:2, because they managed to win the fourth meeting on their parquet with a score of 92:58.

Such a club aims not just to get to the "Final Four", but will try to fight for the title, although it will be difficult. Olympiacos is second in the Greek league, up only to its main and de facto only rival Panathinaikos. Playing the decisive match in someone else's den is difficult, but it is still realistic to win.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

It is already easy to understand that the score in this series is 2:2, so all the intrigue has shifted to the fifth meeting.

The Catalans are strong on their home floor, 16 wins with three losses in the current Euroleague season.

Olympiacos has played relatively well on the road, with 10 wins and nine losses.

Barcelona vs Olympiacos Prediction

On paper, the hosts are slight favorites, although it is quite obvious that we are expecting a confrontation of strong and experienced teams. In such a match the intrigue will be kept until the last seconds, so it will definitely not be boring. We will risk betting on a clean win for Barcelona.