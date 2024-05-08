Newcastle and Bournemouth ready to swap strikers

This season, Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke is showing excellent form, which attracts the interest of bigger clubs who are ready to make efforts to get him.

So, in the services of the main goalkeeper the Cherries interested Newcastle, which just like that, as reported by GIVEMESPORT, wants to say goodbye to his striker Callum Wilson. And here the interests of both clubs converge.

The 32-year-old striker of the Magpies made a name for himself in the Premier League at Bournemouth, and his former club want to bring the forward back to them. It is not yet known on what terms Bournemouth and Newcastle will meet: whether it will be a pure player swap, or whether either side will have to pay extra for one or the other striker.

Wilson has lost Eddie Howe's confidence this season and has only played in 19 Premier League games this season, scoring nine goals and assisting one.