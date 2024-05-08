RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Newcastle and Bournemouth ready to swap strikers

Newcastle and Bournemouth ready to swap strikers

Football news Today, 05:31
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Newcastle and Bournemouth ready to swap strikers Newcastle and Bournemouth ready to swap strikers

This season, Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke is showing excellent form, which attracts the interest of bigger clubs who are ready to make efforts to get him.

So, in the services of the main goalkeeper the Cherries interested Newcastle, which just like that, as reported by GIVEMESPORT, wants to say goodbye to his striker Callum Wilson. And here the interests of both clubs converge.

The 32-year-old striker of the Magpies made a name for himself in the Premier League at Bournemouth, and his former club want to bring the forward back to them. It is not yet known on what terms Bournemouth and Newcastle will meet: whether it will be a pure player swap, or whether either side will have to pay extra for one or the other striker.

Wilson has lost Eddie Howe's confidence this season and has only played in 19 Premier League games this season, scoring nine goals and assisting one.

Related teams and leagues
Bournemouth Newcastle Premier League England
Popular news
The PSG fans astounded with a vibrant performance prior to the match against Borussia Dortmund Football news Yesterday, 15:38 VIDEO. Paris surprised: great performance in the Parc des Princes stands before the PSG vs Dortmund
The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League Football news 06 may 2024, 09:39 The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League
Football news 05 may 2024, 13:24 Bayer repeated the all-time record for matches without defeat
A Hollywood celebrity has become a co-proprietor of Leeds United Football news 05 may 2024, 06:58 A Hollywood celebrity has become a co-owner of Leeds United
Another Saudi Arabian club enters the race for Jose Mourinho Football news 05 may 2024, 05:56 Saudi Arabian club enters battle for Jose Mourinho
VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early Football news 04 may 2024, 06:04 VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early
More news
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 06:00 Andy Murray will return to the court a week before Roland Garros. Which tournament will he play in? Football news Today, 05:55 Slot's first transfer to Liverpool could mess with Amorim's head Football news Today, 05:35 Revenge. Borussia Dortmund have trolled PSG in their X account Football news Today, 05:31 Newcastle and Bournemouth ready to swap strikers Boxing News Today, 05:05 The world champion issued a serious warning to Wilder regarding his career Football news Today, 05:03 The legendary goalkeeper will leave Betis. But he has no plans to end his career Football news Today, 04:51 Man United have identified a replacement for ten Hag. It is known when it will be made official Tennis news Today, 04:50 The champion of the US Open 2020 will conclude their career after this season Football news Today, 04:33 PSG super-talent wants to return to Barcelona this summer Football news Today, 04:12 World champion with the German national team talks about ending his career
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Naomi Osaka vs Clara Burel prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Zrinjski vs Borac prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Brugge vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Basketball Today Monaco vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Polokwane City vs Richards Bay prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Fatih Karagumruk vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips – May 8, 2024 Football Today Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 by Jason Collins