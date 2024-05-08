Slot's first transfer to Liverpool could mess with Amorim's head

Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim's job at Liverpool is not going to go well this summer, but Arne Slot, who seems to have succeeded Jurgen Klopp, is already planning his first transfers at Anfield and could spoil his former rival for the job.

So, according to CaughtOffside, Liverpool has every chance to sign Sporting centre-back Gonzalo Inacio, as the 22-year-old Portuguese is set to leave his homeland and try his hand in the English Premier League.

The 60 million euros clause in the Lisbon star's contract also contributes to this, and Liverpool are ready to pay it. However, the Scousers will have to face competition from Manchester United and Newcastle, who are also keeping tabs on him.

Strengthening the defensive line will be inevitable for Liverpool, as Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip could leave the team in the summer.