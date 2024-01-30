Juventus are interested in two Serie A veterans
This winter, Juventus is considering the signing of one of two experienced central midfielders currently playing in Serie A.
According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Turin-based club is exploring the potential acquisition of 34-year-old midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura from Fiorentina and 33-year-old Roberto Pereyra from Udinese.
Interestingly, Pereyra has previously played for Juventus. During the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons, he featured in 68 matches for Juventus, scoring 6 goals and providing 5 assists.
However, as of now, Udinese and Fiorentina have not agreed to release their key players. In the final days of the transfer window, Juventus will make renewed attempts.
Earlier, Juventus also sought to acquire Lazar Samardzic from Udinese but failed to reach an agreement with the club.