Spanish final. The finalists of the UEFA Futsal Champions League have been determined

This week features the UEFA Futsal Champions League Final Four. Barcelona faced Sporting, while Benfica played against Palma Futsal.

Both matches were highly entertaining and goal-filled affairs. Palma and Benfica went to a penalty shootout. The regular time ended with a score of 4-4, and no goals were scored in overtime, but in the penalty shootout, the Spanish team prevailed with a 4-3 victory.

In the Barcelona vs. Sporting match, there was plenty of back-and-forth action. Sporting scored in the first minute, then Barcelona netted two goals, Sporting responded with two of their own, and Barcelona equalized just before halftime. After the break, both teams played more cautiously. They exchanged goals again, with Barcelona scoring their fifth a few minutes before the end of the game to secure a 5-4 victory.

FINALISTS!



Barça edge a thriller against Sporting to book their spot in Sunday's final 🍿#UCLFutsal pic.twitter.com/G8XX45aat3 — UEFA Futsal (@UEFAFutsal) May 3, 2024

Thus, the UEFA Futsal Champions League final will feature two Spanish teams - Barcelona and Palma. The final will take place on Sunday, May 5th, starting at 18:00 Central European Time.

It's worth noting that Palma Futsal will be defending their title as the reigning champions. They are the current holders of the title. Meanwhile, Barcelona is a four-time winner of the UEFA Futsal Champions League. The most decorated club in the competition is Inter Movistar, with five trophies.