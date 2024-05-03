Chelsea are targeting the signing of Messinho and are willing to shell out €50m for him

17-year-old Palmeiras winger Estevao Willian, despite his young age, has already made a splash in Brazil, attracting the attention of top clubs. The latter have already started a serious fight for him.

In the contract of "Messinho", as the press in Brazil calls him, prescribed a pay-off of 45 million euros, and according to Corriere dello Sport, there are clubs that are ready to activate it. Barcelona are named among others, but the plan of Chelsea, who also want to sign the winger, is a bit trickier.

"Pensioners" do not want to pay 45 million euros at once, and want to give Palmeiras at the signing of the contract only 30 million, and another 20 on top to give as bonuses for achieving certain goals.

Chelsea's offer is somewhat more modest than the one from Manchester United. Earlier, it was reported that the Red Devils are ready to give as much as 90 million euros for him.