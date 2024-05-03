Unexpected. Reus has been offered to a top Premier League club

What has been much talked about has now become a fact: Marco Reus will leave Borussia Dortmund after 12 years in the team. But, the 34-year-old midfielder might stay in big football, as his services have been offered to a top Premier League club.

The name of this club has been revealed by the Daily Express, and it is Manchester United, who have been linked with Reus for ten years now. The advantage of the German is the fact that he can be signed for free.

The age of the midfielder does not embarrass anyone at Old Trafford, as Erik ten Hag and company are looking for an experienced professional who will set an example for the youngsters. In such a "Red Devils" will need in the context of the transfer policy of the club.

Recall, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has declared his desire to sign young players, and they could definitely use a manager like Reus.