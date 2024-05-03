The fifth match awaits. Monaco beat Fenerbahce in the Euroleague playoffs

In the fifth game of the EuroLeague playoffs quarterfinals, Fenerbahçe hosted Monaco. Prior to this game, the Turkish team led the series 2-1.

Fenerbahçe had the opportunity to close out the series at home, but Monaco had other plans. In the first quarter, the Turkish team held a lead of 15-11, but the second quarter ended 18-19 in favor of Monaco.

After halftime, Monaco took control of the game. The third quarter ended 18-15 in favor of the French team, and in the final quarter, Monaco sealed the deal. The French squad defeated Fenerbahçe in the fourth game with a score of 65-62, leveling the series at 2-2.

In five days, on May 8th, Monaco will play against Fenerbahçe at their home court in the fifth game.

Series TIED 🔒 @ASMonaco_Basket take Game 4 in Istanbul, the series will go to five games! #EveryGameMatters pic.twitter.com/WSoDCJVmj9 — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) May 3, 2024

EuroLeague. Playoffs. Fourth game

Fenerbahçe - Monaco - 62:65