Tiger Woods has received a special invitation to the US Open

Tiger Woods has received a special invitation to the US Open

Golf News Yesterday, 14:00
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Tiger Woods has received a special invitation to the US Open

American golfer Tiger Woods has received a special invitation to the US Open tournament, as reported by Golf Channel.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) has announced that Woods has been extended and has already accepted a special invitation to the 124th United States Open Championship, scheduled for June 13-16 at Pinehurst No. 2.

Woods last triumphed at this tournament back in 2008. His previous exemption, earned after his victory at the Masters, had expired, prompting the USGA to grant him a special exemption to compete.

"The U.S. Open, our national championship, is truly a special event for our sport, one that has helped shape my career. It is a great honor for me to receive this exemption, and I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to compete in this year's U.S. Open, especially at Pinehurst, a place that holds such significance for the game," said Tiger Woods.

The U.S. Open is an annual open national golf championship in the United States. It is the third of four major men's golf tournaments on the official PGA Tour and European Tour schedules. As of 2023, the U.S. Open golf championship boasts a prize fund of $20 million, the largest among all four major championships.

It is worth noting that the recent Masters tournament was won by American golfer Scottie Scheffler.

