The finalists of the ATP1000 tournament in Madrid have been determined

On Friday, May 3rd, the semi-final matches of the ATP1000 tournament in Madrid took place. Taylor Fritz faced Andrey Rublev, while Felix Auger-Aliassime played against Jiri Lehecka.

In the first semi-final, Rublev comfortably dispatched his opponent. He secured the first set with a score of 6-4 and the second set with a score of 6-3. Overall, the match lasted one hour and 14 minutes.

The second semi-final concluded even quicker, lasting only 33 minutes. At 3-3 in the match, Lehecka sustained an injury and could not continue. Consequently, Auger-Aliassime advanced to the final of the ATP1000 tournament in Madrid.

Such bad luck 💔@felixtennis chalks up a maiden Masters 1000 final as Lehecka is forced to retire with injury@MutuaMadridOpen | #MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/wUiLv0mikz — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 3, 2024

Thus, we now know the identities of both tennis players who will compete for the title in Madrid. The final will take place on Sunday, May 5th, starting at 18:30 Central European Time.