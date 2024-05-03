Alcaraz will not participate in the Masters tournament in Rome

The third-ranked player in the world, Carlos Alcaraz, will not compete in the upcoming ATP1000 tournament in Rome.

The Spanish player announced on his X page that he is experiencing discomfort in his arm. Following an examination, it was revealed that he has swelling in the pronator muscle, a consequence of his recent injury.

"Unfortunately, I will not be able to play in Rome. I need some rest to recover and be able to play at 100% without pain," Alcaraz wrote.

By the way, the ATP1000 tournament in Rome will take place from May 8th to May 19th.

Additionally, the world's second-ranked player, Jannik Sinner, withdrew from the ongoing Masters tournament in Madrid due to a right thigh injury.

Furthermore, we now know the finalists of the ATP1000 tournament in Madrid: Rublev and Auger-Aliassime. The final will take place on Sunday, May 5th, starting at 18:30 Central European Time.