RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Arsenal vs Bournemouth: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news

Arsenal vs Bournemouth: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news

Football news Yesterday, 14:38
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Arsenal vs Bournemouth: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Photo: https://twitter.com/Arsenal

In the match of the 36th round of the English Premier League, Arsenal will play at home against Bournemouth. The Dailysports team has prepared information on where and when to watch this match.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth: what you need to know about the match

The Gunners are currently at the top of the Premier League standings. Arsene has scored 80 points in 35 matches. However, the gap from the second place is only one point. It's worth noting that Man City still has one game in hand, so Arsenal can still drop to second place. In the last five matches, the Gunners have shown good results: three wins and two defeats. By the way, in the previous round, they won the Northern Derby with a score of 3-2.

Bournemouth is a very strong mid-table side in this season's Premier League. They are currently in tenth place in the standings, with 48 points in 35 matches. Moreover, they still have a theoretical opportunity to qualify for European competitions, as they are six points clear of sixth place. However, the Cherries' rivals are: Arsenal, Brentford and Chelsea. These are very difficult three matches for Bournemouth. In terms of their playing form, they won twice, lost twice and drew once.

When and where will the match take place?

The match of the 36th round of the English Premier League between Arsenal and Bournemouth will take place on Saturday, 4 May, and will start at 13:30 CET. Start time of the match in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 03:30
  • New York 06:30
  • Panama 06:30
  • Toronto 06:30
  • Port of Spain 07:30
  • London 11:30
  • Yaoundé 12:30
  • Abuja 12:30
  • Cape Town 13:30

Arsenal vs Bournemouth: where to watch the match online

We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the game.

  • Australia - Optus Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+
  • Canada - fuboTV Canada
  • Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • United Kingdom - TNT, discovery +, BBC Radio
  • United States - SiriusXM FC, NBC, USA Network, NBC Sports app, UNIVERSO, Telemundo

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports, TOD
  • Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Anguilla - Csport.tv
  • Antigua and Barbuda - Csport.tv
  • Barbados - Csport.tv
  • Belize - Paramount+
  • Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv
  • Cayman Islands - Csport.tv
  • China - iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live
  • Dominica - Csport.tv
  • Fiji - Sky Sport, Premier League TV
  • Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Grenada - Csport.tv
  • Hong Kong - Now Player, M Plus
  • India - Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports
  • Ireland - TNT, discovery +, BBC Radio
  • Jamaica - Csport.tv
  • Kiribati - Sky Sport
  • Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Marshall Islands - Sky Sport
  • Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Nauru - Sky Sport
  • Palau - Sky Sport
  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS, TOD
  • Panama - Paramount +, Csport.tv
  • Rwanda - SuperSport, Canal +
  • Saint Lucia - Csport.tv
  • Samoa - Sky Sport, Premier League
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport, Canal +, DStv Now
  • Singapore - Star Hub
  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
  • South Sudan - beIN Sports, DStv Now, TOD
  • Sudan - beIN Sports, TOD, SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Tonga - Sky Sport
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv
  • Tuvalu - Sky Sport
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport, DStv Now
Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Bournemouth Premier League England
Popular news
12 years ago, one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League was scored Football news 02 may 2024, 10:11 12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League
Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why? Football news 02 may 2024, 09:32 Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why?
Rangnick will not be the next coach of Bayern Munich Football news 02 may 2024, 03:50 Rangnick has declined to lead Bayern Munich
World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Snooker News 01 may 2024, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches
"Rain Master." On this day, exactly 30 years ago, Formula 1 pilot Ayrton Senna perished Motorsport News 01 may 2024, 10:21 "Rain Master." On this day, exactly 30 years ago, Formula 1 pilot Ayrton Senna perished
Chaos at Man United. No-one at the club is ready to take responsibility for ten Hag's future Football news 01 may 2024, 07:33 Chaos at Man United. No-one at the club is ready to take responsibility for ten Hag's future
More news
Latest News
MMA News Today, 04:36 Flyweight championship fight. Pantoja – Erceg. UFC 301 full card Football news Today, 04:10 Girona – Barcelona Predicted line-ups and latest news Football news Today, 03:22 Thomas Tuchel could move to Manchester United if they want to change their coach Motorsport News Today, 02:57 Verstappen is in pole position. Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying results Baseball News Today, 02:27 MLB regular season 2023-24: schedule, results and standings Hockey news Today, 02:06 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Basketball news Today, 01:37 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Yesterday, 16:46 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round Basketball news Yesterday, 16:27 The fifth match awaits. Monaco beat Fenerbahce in the Euroleague playoffs Football news Yesterday, 16:10 Girona vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channels
Sport Predictions
Football Today Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football Today Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football Today Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Football Today Girona vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Memphis vs Tampa Bay prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football Today Charleston Battery vs Hartford Athletic prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Phoenix Rising vs Sacramento Republic prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Cagliari vs Lecce prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Osasuna vs Betis prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Empoli - Frosinone prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024