Arsenal vs Bournemouth: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news

In the match of the 36th round of the English Premier League, Arsenal will play at home against Bournemouth. The Dailysports team has prepared information on where and when to watch this match.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth: what you need to know about the match

The Gunners are currently at the top of the Premier League standings. Arsene has scored 80 points in 35 matches. However, the gap from the second place is only one point. It's worth noting that Man City still has one game in hand, so Arsenal can still drop to second place. In the last five matches, the Gunners have shown good results: three wins and two defeats. By the way, in the previous round, they won the Northern Derby with a score of 3-2.

Bournemouth is a very strong mid-table side in this season's Premier League. They are currently in tenth place in the standings, with 48 points in 35 matches. Moreover, they still have a theoretical opportunity to qualify for European competitions, as they are six points clear of sixth place. However, the Cherries' rivals are: Arsenal, Brentford and Chelsea. These are very difficult three matches for Bournemouth. In terms of their playing form, they won twice, lost twice and drew once.

When and where will the match take place?

The match of the 36th round of the English Premier League between Arsenal and Bournemouth will take place on Saturday, 4 May, and will start at 13:30 CET. Start time of the match in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 03:30

New York 06:30

Panama 06:30

Toronto 06:30

Port of Spain 07:30

London 11:30

Yaoundé 12:30

Abuja 12:30

Cape Town 13:30

Arsenal vs Bournemouth: where to watch the match online