Juventus has set its sights on a midfielder from an English Premier League club

Juventus is keen on securing the services of Tottenham's midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, as reported by Football Italia.

It is highlighted that the Danish defensive midfielder himself is eager to change clubs in January, given his lack of sufficient playing time in the first half of the season.

Tottenham's head coach, Nuno Espírito Santo, doesn't envision the 28-year-old player in the team's starting lineup, as he has only played 919 minutes in 22 matches across all competitions. In the Premier League, Højbjerg has been featured in the starting XI in just five matches.

Højbjerg has been with the North London club since 2020, following his transfer from Southampton for €16.60 million. Overall, the midfielder has appeared in 167 matches for Spurs, scoring 10 goals.

The Old Lady currently occupies the second position in the Serie A table, trailing Inter by two points. On January 21, Juventus will face Lecce.