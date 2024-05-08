The legendary goalkeeper will leave Betis. But he has no plans to end his career

Next season, Betis will need to refresh their goalkeeper position. According to Fabrizio Romano, the legendary 41-year-old Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo will leave the team this summer.

However, Bravo does not intend to retire and will seek a new challenge for himself. At the same time, it is known that Bravo currently has no plans to return to Chile, as another legendary footballer, Arturo Vidal, did.

Claudio Bravo has been playing for Betis since the summer of 2020. However, this season, he lost the competition to Rui Silva for the starting goalkeeper position. The experienced goalkeeper has only played 9 matches in all competitions.

Before joining Betis, Claudio Bravo played for Barcelona, Manchester City, and Real Sociedad.

Bravo has 147 caps for the Chilean national team. He has not yet ended his international career and plans to participate in the Copa America 2024.