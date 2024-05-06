Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024

Prediction on game W2(-1,0) Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the rescheduled matches of the 17th round of the South African Premier League will take place in Durban, where the local Golden Arrows will host the league leader, Mamelodi Sundowns, at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium. Here's the forecast for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Golden Arrows

Vusumuzi Vilakazi's team has been greatly disappointing their fans in recent matches. In their last match, Golden Arrows suffered a 0-3 defeat in an away clash against Stellenbosch. The hosts dominated the game entirely, registering 15 shots on target compared to just one for Golden Arrows. This match extended the team's winless streak to five matches - three draws and two losses. As a result, the club from Durban has slipped to the 11th position in the league table, and they must now keep an eye on the relegation zone, which is only 9 points behind.

Mamelodi Sundowns

Rulani Mokwena's side approaches the match against Golden Arrows following an away victory in the semifinals of the South African Cup against Stellenbosch. It's worth noting that Sundowns completely dominated the game, and the final score of 2-1 doesn't fully reflect their superiority. In the Premier League, Rulani Mokwena's charges confidently occupy the top spot, leading their closest competitor, Stellenbosch, by 13 points. Additionally, in the South African league, Mamelodi Sundowns are yet to suffer a defeat, securing 19 victories in 24 matches.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, Mamelodi Sundowns secured a 4-0 home victory against Golden Arrows.

In the last four matches, the "Total over 2.5" bet transpired three times.

In the last six encounters in this fixture, the "Both teams to score" bet was successful four times.

Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

It's evident that the favorite in this match is quite clear. However, the odds for a Mamelodi Sundowns victory are notably low, around 1.41. We suggest considering a bet on "Mamelodi Sundowns to win with a (-1.0) handicap" with odds at 1.60.