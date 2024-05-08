Barcelona are preparing a high-profile coaching comeback next year

Despite Barcelona announcing the continuation of Xavi, the Blaugrana coach's position is precarious, which could lead to an early resignation from the club. Nevertheless, Joan Laporta and company are preparing options for the summer of 2025, when Xavi's contract expires.

After the Champions League exit from Borussia Dortmund (0-2 on aggregate in two games), PSG head coach Luis Enrique's position may be shaken and, according to Diario Sport, Barcelona are monitoring the situation around their former mentor.

At the Camp Nou, they hope that the specialist will not sit down at the negotiating table with his current employer, with whom he is bound by a contract just until the summer of 2025. But it seems unlikely, as PSG are ready to offer him a new agreement, and Enrique himself likes it in Paris.

Barcelona are just as hopeful that he will not commit himself to a long-term deal to be able to sign him in the near future.