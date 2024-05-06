Xavi could leave Barcelona in the summer. But not of his own free will

RU RU
Football news Today, 10:09
At the end of April, Barcelona president Joan Laporta announced that the team's head coach Xavi will remain at the Blaugrana, and it was assumed that the specialist will work his contract until the summer of 2025 in full. But reports from Spain are not so categorical.

According to As, in case Barcelona do not win the second place in the Primera from Girona, the Blaugrana will consider it a failure. Then in the offices of the Catalan club will be a serious showdown, and it is possible that his position may pay not only Xavi, but also the coach of the reserve team Rafa Marquez.

The squad of players will also be purged. Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski may be asked to leave, and also Sergi Roberto's contract extension will be frozen, because it is Xavi who is the creator of signing a new deal with the Blaugrana captain.

