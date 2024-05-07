Polokwane City vs Richards Bay prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024

Prediction on game Win Polokwane City Odds: 3.05 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the postponed 17th round match of the Premier League of South Africa, Polokwane City will face Richards Bay. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, April 8th, starting at 7:30 PM Central European Time. Analysts at Dailysports have crafted a forecast for this encounter.

Polokwane City

Hailing from the middle ranks of the Premier League of South Africa, they currently occupy the ninth position. Polokwane City has amassed 33 points after 26 matches. With four matches remaining in the championship, they maintain a ten-point buffer from the relegation zone. A victory in this game would secure their position in the Premier League. Notably, Richards Bay sits in 15th place with 23 points, making a win crucial for Polokwane City. In their recent games, Polokwane City has secured only one victory, drawn twice, and suffered two defeats, displaying unstable results.

Richards Bay

Presently positioned in the relegation zone, Richards Bay has accumulated only 23 points after 26 matches. They trail the safety zone by six points, with Royal AM having a game in hand, which could potentially increase the gap to nine points. In their last five matches, Richards Bay has shown decent form, winning three times and losing twice.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Their Head-to-Head History

In the initial fixture of the Premier League of South Africa, Richards Bay emerged victorious against Polokwane City with a scoreline of 3-2 on their home turf.

Richards Bay has conceded goals in their last nine away matches. Moreover, they have failed to secure a victory in their last nine away games.

In the Premier League, Polokwane City averages 0.8 goals per game while conceding one. On the other hand, Richards Bay scores 0.8 goals and concedes 1.3.

Polokwane City vs Richards Bay Prediction

Despite occupying different positions in the league table, this match holds significance for both teams. Richards Bay has displayed slightly better performance in recent matches, albeit mainly at their home ground. They have only garnered five points in away matches this season. In my opinion, Polokwane City is the favorite for this match. My bet is on a victory for the hosts with odds of 3.05.