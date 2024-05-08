Mbappé was asked who he would be supporting in the Champions League semi-final. The reaction killed

Yesterday, PSG lost to Borussia Dortmund (0-1) in the UEFA Champions League semi-final for the 2023/24 season and was eliminated from the tournament. This game likely marked the last for PSG in the Champions League for star forward Kylian Mbappé, who is on the brink of moving to Real Madrid.

After the game, a journalist asked Mbappé whom he would support in the second semi-final: Real Madrid or Bayern Munich? Mbappé simply rolled his eyes and left the flash zone, unwilling to answer any further questions.

Kylian Mbappe's reaction to being asked who he will support between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich... 😳🙄



Mbappé's contract with PSG expires this summer, and he will leave the Parisian club as a free agent.

In the current season, Mbappé has scored 43 goals and provided 10 assists in 46 matches across all competitions.

PSG has only 3 matches left in the Ligue 1 season. They have already secured their 13th French champions title. Additionally, Luis Enrique's team will play against Lyon in the French Cup final.