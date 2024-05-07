Monaco vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 165,5 Odds: 1.6 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

On May 8, Monaco and Fenerbahce will play in the Euroleague. Dailysports experts have prepared their forecast for the upcoming battle.

Monaco

The season is going well for Monaco, the team finished third in the Euroleague regular season, and they fell behind the second Panathinaikos only by extra points. The series against Fenerbahce was not easy for the Monegasques, who lost 1:2 before the fourth game, which was played away, this important game was won with a score of 65:62. Now the decisive meeting will be on the home floor, which is always more pleasant.

There are no difficulties on the domestic arena, Monaco is leading in the French championship and will be the main contender for the championship. Only Brown is at risk of missing this meeting due to injury.

Fenerbahce

The Turkish club struggled to finish in the top-6 of the Euroleague in the regular season, and lost momentum at the finish line. Fenerbahçe is an experienced team, so they know how to step up when they need to. The club is second on the domestic scene, two wins behind first-place Efes, with two games to spare.

Fenerbahçe had every chance to close the series in the fourth match, it was enough to win at home, but it was not possible to cope with such a pressure. Now everything will be more difficult, although the team knows how to beat the opponent and away. Two players will not be able to help their partners in this confrontation.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The score in the series 2:2, both teams already have experience of winning home and away in head-to-head confrontations.

Monaco plays solidly on their home court, with 14 wins and 5 losses.

Fenerbahçe is not impressive on the road, with only 6 wins and 13 losses in the current Euroleague season.

Monaco vs Fenerbahce Prediction

In such a meeting no one will need extra motivation, at stake is a trip to the "Final Four". The home court factor is important, but Fenerbahce is an experienced team that can't write off their failures to other people's fans. When the result comes first, the entertainment often suffers, for this reason we take the bet total less than 165.5 points.