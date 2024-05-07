Zrinjski vs Borac prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024

Prediction on game Win Zrinjski Mostar Odds: 2.02 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Wednesday, May 8, in the first leg of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Cup final, Zrinjski will host Borac Banja Luka at home. The match kicks off at 6:00 p.m. Central European Time. Predictions and betting odds for this match between the two teams have been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Zrinjski

The reigning champions of Bosnia and Herzegovina are also contending for the title in the current season. However, their chances of success are relatively slim, as Zrinjski currently sits in second place, trailing Borac by 5 points, with only three rounds remaining in the season. Zrinjski enters the Bosnia and Herzegovina Cup final with an impressive streak of 8 consecutive victories in the Premier League. In the previous round, the team from Mostar convincingly defeated Siroki Brijeg 3-0.

Borac Banja Luka

Borac is confidently marching towards their third title in the history of Bosnia and Herzegovina champions. This team leads Zrinjski by five points, and all three opponents they will face in the final rounds are in the lower half of the league table. To secure the first-place finish, Borac only needs to win two matches. In their last 5 Premier League matches, this team has accumulated 13 points, drawing 1-1 away against Sarajevo.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Borac has won the Bosnia and Herzegovina Cup only once in their history. Zrinjski boasts two victories in this tournament.

In the current Premier League season, these teams have exchanged victories and played to a draw once.

Zrinjski vs Borac prediction

Borac is a strong opponent, but Zrinjski is in excellent form and is the favorite for the match. I predict a victory for the hosts.