Fatih Karagumruk vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips – May 8, 2024

Fatih Karagumruk vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips – May 8, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
aspor.com.tr
Fatih Karagumruk Fatih Karagumruk
Turkish Cup 08 may 2024, 13:30 Fatih Karagumruk - Trabzonspor
-
- : -
Turkey,
Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Odds: 1.44

On Wednesday, May 8th, in the second leg of the Turkish Cup semi-final, Fatih Karagumruk will play at home against Trabzonspor. The first game ended with Trabzonspor's victory with a score of 3-2. The match prediction and bets for this encounter have been prepared by Dailysports analysts.

Fatih Karagumruk

Despite their successful run in the Turkish Cup, Fatih Karagumruk is battling for survival in the Super Lig. They currently occupy the 15th position with just a two-point gap from the relegation zone. Clearly, maintaining their place in the Super Lig is their main objective. It's worth noting that Fatih Karagumruk is in very good form approaching this match. In their last three Super Lig games, they've gathered 7 points: a draw with Kayserispor (2-2) and victories against Antalyaspor (4-1) and Istanbulspor (2-1). In the previous round of the Turkish Cup, Fatih Karagumruk caused a major upset by defeating Galatasaray 2-0 away.

Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor finds itself in a completely different position in the Turkish Super Lig. The "Maroon-Blues" are currently in third place and are fighting for a spot in the Europa League. They have a three-point lead over fourth place, emphasizing the need to stay focused. In their last weekend's game, Trabzonspor unexpectedly lost 1-3 away to Samsunspor, but prior to that, they had two consecutive wins against Gaziantep (4-2) and Kayserispor (2-1). In the Turkish Cup quarter-finals, Trabzonspor eliminated Istanbul Basaksehir with a score of 1-0.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Fatih Karagumruk has never played in the Turkish Cup final. This is their first semi-final in history.
  • In the 12 matches between these teams, Fatih Karagumruk has only managed 1 victory.
  • Trabzonspor last won the Turkish Cup in the 2019/20 season. They have won this trophy a total of 9 times.

Fatih Karagumruk vs Trabzonspor prediction

Fatih Karagumruk has found good form, but Trabzonspor should progress to the final after their victory in the first leg. My bet is X2.

Prediction on game Trabzonspor wont lose
Odds: 1.44
Odds: 1.44

