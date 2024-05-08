Man United have identified a replacement for ten Hag. It is known when it will be made official

Against the backdrop of expensive transfers, Manchester United's performance under Erik ten Hag this season cannot be called ideal. "Mancunians" did not get out of the Champions League group and risk to stay without European cups at all. And it is the Dutch mentor who may pay for this.

There are many indications that ten Hag will be sacked at the end of the season and Foot Mercato believes that his successor at Manchester United will be England head coach Gareth Southgate. So far there is no clear consensus between the parties, but talks are moving quickly and a deal could be finalised within the next few weeks.

The candidacy of the Three Lions mentor is a coveted one for INEOS sporting director Dave Brailsford and Mancunians boss Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Southgate's appointment at Manchester United could be announced after the European Championships.